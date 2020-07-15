New videos released showing Azerbaijani forces firing at Armenian villages with artillery

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Former spokesperson of the Armenian defense ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan released videos showing how the Azerbaijani side fired at the Armenian villages with an artillery.

“This is how the Azerbaijani artillery was hitting our villages on July 13-14”, he said on Facebook.

The Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack on an Armenian military base located in Tavush province on July 12, using artillery, mortars and UAVs. In addition, the Azerbaijani side also shelled the town of Chinari in the province with mortars, damaging civilian homes. On July 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces continued targeting the civilian infrastructures of the Armenian town of Berd, using an attacking drone.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan