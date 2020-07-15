Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

False alarm over explosive device in Yerevan’s Blue Mosque

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The alarm call received today in the morning according to which an explosive device has been installed at the Blue Mosque in Yerevan was false as nothing was found, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

The National Center for Crisis Management received a call today, at 09:35, according to which an explosive device is installed at the Blue Mosque in Yerevan.

Rescuers and operative groups left for the scene.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





