Armenia NSS urges media outlets to rely only on news of official sources
YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia, taking into account the recent provocations launched by Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, as well as the theoretical possibility of the escalation of the situation, urges the public and the media outlets not to use Azerbaijani information resources.
In a statement the NSS urged not to give into provocations, refrain from spreading unverified information which are published by fake users in social networks.
“We once again urge to show a conscious approach to the importance of the issue and rely only the news provided by official sources”, the statement says.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan