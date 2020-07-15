Cypriot FM condemns Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsaknayan held a phone conversation with Nikos Christodoulides, the Foreign Minister of Cyprus on July 14, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The Foreign Ministers discussed the situation resulting from the aggression of Azerbaijan in the northeast of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border starting from July 12. Minister Mnatsakanyan presented his Cypriot counterpart with detailed information on Azerbaijan’s provocative actions, including the targeting of civilian infrastructure and population. In this regard, the Cypriot Foreign Minister condemned the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Cyprus touched upon the issues of regional security and stability. In this regard, the Foreign Minister of Armenia assessed as extremely concerning Turkey's unconditional support to Azerbaijan’s aggression, as another expression of the policy of Turkish authorities to instigate instability and undermine the security in the region.