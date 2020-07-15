Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Cypriot FM condemns Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia

Cypriot FM condemns Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsaknayan held a phone conversation with Nikos Christodoulides, the Foreign Minister of Cyprus on July 14, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The Foreign Ministers discussed the situation resulting from the aggression of Azerbaijan in the northeast of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border starting from July 12. Minister Mnatsakanyan presented his Cypriot counterpart with detailed information on Azerbaijan’s provocative actions, including the targeting of civilian infrastructure and population. In this regard, the Cypriot Foreign Minister condemned the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Cyprus touched upon the issues of regional security and stability. In this regard, the Foreign Minister of Armenia assessed as extremely concerning Turkey's unconditional support to Azerbaijan’s aggression, as another expression of the policy of Turkish authorities to instigate instability and undermine the security in the region.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism 17:21, 07.16.2020
Viewed 15058 times
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries 18:05, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4648 times
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries

Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops 17:13, 07.12.2020
Viewed 3950 times
Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops

Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD 01:22, 07.13.2020
Viewed 2210 times
Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD

UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies 10:36, 07.10.2020
Viewed 2132 times
UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration