Parliament holds moment of silence in memory of 4 fallen Armenian servicemen

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. At the beginning of today’s extraordinary session in the Armenian Parliament the MPs held a moment of silence in memory of four Armenian servicemen fallen at the military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia.

“4 servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces have been killed while defending their homeland during the provocative operations unleashed by Azerbaijan. I propose to pay tribute to their memory with a moment of silence. Eternal glory to our heroes”, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan