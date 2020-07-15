Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Azerbaijan used almost all weapons available on site during military operations on Armenia border

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have used almost all their weapons available on site during the military operations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, former spokesperson of the Armenian defense ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a briefing today.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces, including the border guard service and the 3rd army corps, have used almost all weapons available in their arsenal, except for several means. All caliber firearms, tanks, artillery, up to 122 mm or larger caliber, most of the artillery, mortars, attacking drones were used”, he said.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





