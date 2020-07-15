Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

One of 10 Armenian servicemen wounded by Azerbaijani shooting is in critical condition

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. One of the Armenian servicemen, who were wounded during the military operations launched by Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia, is in critical condition, Armenian defense ministry’s spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“Ten servicemen, who sustained various degree injuries during the operations launched in the north-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, currently undergo treatment. One serviceman is in critical condition. Five servicemen are in moderate condition, with a positive dynamics. The others will return to the military service within the next week”, she said, wishing a speedy recovery to the soldiers.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





