Parliament holds extraordinary session – LIVE

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is holding an extraordinary session today.

The session has been convened at the initiative of lawmakers.

15 issues are included in the session agenda.

The MPs will debate a number of bills at the first and second hearings.

The Parliament will also elect a member of the Central Bank’s Council.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan