Artsakh reports no new case of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. No new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the healthcare ministry said.

So far, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is 153, out of which 124 have already recovered.

The number of active cases stands at 29.

79 citizens are quarantined.

No death cases have been registered in the country so far.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





