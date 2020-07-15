Relative calm in Armenian-Azerbaijani border - former defense ministry spox

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The relative calm continues in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, former spokesperson of the Armenian defense ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a briefing held in the Crisis Information Center in Ijevan town.

“At the moment, yesterday’s relative calm continues, the situation is calm. The situation in the Artsakh part has also been calm, nothing extraordinary has taken place”, he said.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province.

