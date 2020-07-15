Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

COVID-19: Armenia reports 515 new cases, 619 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. 515 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33,005, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

619 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 21,348.

11 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 592.

The number of active cases stands at 10,876.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 189 (5 new such cases).

So far, 139,220 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

