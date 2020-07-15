Armenian PM petitions President to posthumously award fallen servicemen

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a petition addressed to the President on posthumously awarding four servicemen fallen while defending the borders of Armenia in Tavush province.

“I have just signed the petition addressed to the President of the Republic on posthumously awarding Mayor Garush Hambardzumyan with the 2nd Degree Medal for the Services to the Motherland, Captain Sos Elbakyan with the Medal of Courage, junior sergeants Smbat Gabrielyan and Grisha Matevosyan with the Medals for Combat Service.

I bow to you and your families. We must be able to be worthy of you and your heroism. And we will be! Long live the victorious Armenian Army!” the PM said on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan