U.S. base on Japan’s Okinawa confirms 36 more coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Authorities have confirmed 36 more coronavirus infections at Camp Hansen on Japan’s Okinawa, taking to 136 the tally at U.S. military bases on the island, Reuters reports citing Kyodo News.

The outbreak emerged at the weekend, provoking the anger of the prefecture’s governor, who has called into question the U.S. military’s virus prevention measures.





