Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Situation relatively calm on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Situation relatively calm on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The situation along the north-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border has been relatively calm since 00:15, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“No artillery was used. Around 10 to 11pm Armenian Armed Forces downed two unmanned aerial combat vehicles of the Azerbaijani side”, she said.


Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan






https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism 17:21, 07.16.2020
Viewed 15058 times
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries 18:05, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4648 times
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries

Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops 17:13, 07.12.2020
Viewed 3950 times
Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops

Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD 01:22, 07.13.2020
Viewed 2210 times
Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD

UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies 10:36, 07.10.2020
Viewed 2132 times
UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration