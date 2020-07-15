Situation relatively calm on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The situation along the north-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border has been relatively calm since 00:15, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“No artillery was used. Around 10 to 11pm Armenian Armed Forces downed two unmanned aerial combat vehicles of the Azerbaijani side”, she said.





