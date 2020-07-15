Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-07-20

LONDON, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 July:

The price of aluminum up by 1.59% to $1695.50, copper price up by 3.43% to $6537.00, lead price up by 1.03% to $1870.00, nickel price up by 3.17% to $13524.00, tin price up by 1.89% to $17278.00, zinc price up by 3.11% to $2223.50, molybdenum price down by 0.42% to $15543.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

