COVID-19 latest updates: Over 713 thousand cases in Russia

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 12 million 428 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 558,000.

More than 7 million 250 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (3 million 220 thousand 995 confirmed cases). 135,838 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 1 million 762 thousand 263 confirmed cases and 68,089 deaths.

India is the 3rd, with a total of 798,152 confirmed cases and 21,656 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 713,936. 11,017 patients have died so far.

Peru has confirmed 316,448 cases. The deaths here comprise 11,314.

Chile has confirmed 306,216 cases and 6,682 deaths.

Spain reported 300,136 confirmed cases and 28,401 deaths.

UK has confirmed 287,621 cases. The death toll has reached 44,602.

Mexico has confirmed 282,283 cases and 32,526 deaths.

Iran is the 10th country with 252,720 cases and 12,447 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 23nd with a total of 83,585 cases (4 new cases in one day), out of which 78,609 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 973 cases of coronavirus and 15 deaths.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 215 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan