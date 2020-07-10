Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

Ministry of Emergency Situations receives bomb threat call at a bookmaker office

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The National Center for Crisis Management of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call today at 18:40 that a bomb has been installed at the head office of Adjarabet.am.

ARMENPRESS reports rescuers and operative groups have left for the scene.





