Ministry of Emergency Situations receives bomb threat call at a bookmaker office
YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The National Center for Crisis Management of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call today at 18:40 that a bomb has been installed at the head office of Adjarabet.am.
ARMENPRESS reports rescuers and operative groups have left for the scene.
