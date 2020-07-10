A number of new privileges on the joint platform of IDBank and Idram

IDBank and Idram continue the development process of Banking department of their joint digital platform and application not only to present an easy and clear platform to their customers but also profitable offers for them.

At this moment, several privileges are available on the platform:

Opportunity to make currency exchange with the best rate in the banking system. The users can make currency exchange with profitable conditions through Banking department of Idram application and IDBanking.am online platform.

No additional commissions will be charged. The following currencies are already available in the system:

USD/AMD – AMD/USD,

EUR/AMD – AMD/EUR,

RUB/AMD – AMD/RUB,

Other currencies will be added in the near future. This opportunity will interest the customers who receive money through the fast transfer system of IDBanking.am and Idram, as they can receive transfers on their accounts and make a currency exchange with a profitable rate with outvisiting Bank.

Opportunity to make termdeposits with more profitable conditions: making a deposit is more profitable by digital channels: for depositsin AMD the annual interest rate will be higher by 0.5%, and for deposits in USD by 0.25%.

Free delivery for cards when ordered online: you can order IDBank cards online throughIdram app, IDBanking.am platform o r the Bank’s website, even if you are not a customer of the

The number of opportunities will expand in the future, as the companies continue improving the digital platform and offer innovative digital solutions in accordance with the requirements of the customers.

You can get acquainted to the opportunities of IDBanking.am online platform and Idram application here.

