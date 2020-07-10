Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-07-20

YEREVAN, 10 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 486.73 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.60 drams to 549.62 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.84 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.92 drams to 613.77 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 23.22 drams to 28357.07 drams. Silver price up by 5.55 drams to 294.74 drams. Platinum price up by 191.31 drams to 13395.31 drams.