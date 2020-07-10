Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

COVID-19: Germany to send medical team to Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. German organization International Rescue and Search (ISAR) will send a group of medical workers to Armenia to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the German Embassy in Armenia said on Facebook.

“Support to Armenia: the International Rescue and Search (ISAR) Germany will soon send a group of medical workers to Armenia thanks to the cooperation between the European Union, Germany and Armenia”, the Embassy said.

The group will consist of doctors, nurses and emergency situations experts and will join the anti-COVID-19 fight in Armenia.

