“Terrible” – Trump criticizes virtual learning

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump once again called to open schools in the fall and criticized the virtual learning, calling it “terrible” compared to the learning in schools.

“Now that we have witnessed it on a large scale basis, and firsthand, Virtual Learning has proven to be TERRIBLE compared to In School, or On Campus, Learning. Not even close! Schools must be open in the Fall. If not open, why would the Federal Government give Funding? It won’t!!!” Trump said on Twitter.

 

 





