President of Artsakh receives former defense minister of Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today former defense minister of Armenia and Artsakh Seyran Ohanyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Harutyunyan said he is happy to meet with his old friend and discuss issues relating to the strengthening of the country’s security and defense.

