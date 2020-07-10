Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

President of Artsakh receives former defense minister of Armenia

President of Artsakh receives former defense minister of Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today former defense minister of Armenia and Artsakh Seyran Ohanyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Harutyunyan said he is happy to meet with his old friend and discuss issues relating to the strengthening of the country’s security and defense.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration