President of Armenia meets with top leadership of Artsakh in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the top leadership of Artsakh – Speaker of Parliament Artur Tovmasyan, State Minister Grigori Martirosyan, Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan, Secretary of the Security Council Samvel Babayan and others, during his official visit in Stepanakert, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting the programs aimed at the mutual partnership of Armenia and Artsakh, the development of Artsakh were discussed.

Before this meeting the Armenian President had already met with President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.

