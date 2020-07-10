COVID-19: Netherlands allocates 200,000 Euros to Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of foreign affairs of the Netherlands made a decision to provide 200,000 Euros to Armenia to purchase much-needed equipment for fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Armenian foreign ministry said.

According to the July 9 agreement signed between the Dutch foreign ministry and the Armenian ministry of healthcare, the money provided within the framework of the assistance will be spent for purchasing three PCR testing devices, 100 hospital monitors and 1 biological safety camera.

The Armenian ministry of healthcare has already ordered the afore-mentioned equipment which will be delivered to Armenia in the nearest future.

557 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,903, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

709 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 18,709.

11 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 546.

The number of active cases stands at 11,471.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 177 (7 new such cases).

So far, 129,166 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan