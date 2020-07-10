Support Armenia Fund and Ministry of Economy will cooperate

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan had an online discussion with the Support Armenia Fund’s initiative group, the ministry told Armenpress.

The ministry contacted the Fund to express its readiness in assisting them to support the small and medium businesses as a result of the fundraising organized by the Fund.

Minister Khachatryan welcomed the group’s initiative and assured that his team is ready to assist the Fund in effectively organizing the works. He introduced the government’s anti-crisis policy. The minister said on the sidelines of the government’s third anti-crisis measure, assistance has been provided to nearly 900 economic entities. The minister mentioned the fields most affected by COVID-19.

Member of the initiative Olivia Zhamkochyan thanked minister Khachatryan for the readiness to assist and presented the activity and future programs of the Fund. He said they are going to firstly assist small family businesses in tourism field.

The discussion participants praised the fact that American-Armenian reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian also joined the awareness raising campaign on this fundraising.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan