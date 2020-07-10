Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

Armenian, Kuwaiti national football teams to hold friendly match in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s national football team will hold a friendly match with the national team of Kuwait in November in Yerevan, the Football Federation of Armenia reported.

Earlier the FFA reported that the football federations of Armenia and Albania reached an agreement on holding a friendly match between the national teams which will take place again in Yerevan on October 7.

Reporting by Varvara Hayrapetyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





