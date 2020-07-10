Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

4 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

4 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh, bringing the total number of cases to 146, the Artsakh information center said on Facebook.

3 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 116.

The number of active cases is 30.

77 people are quarantined.

No death cases have been registered.

So far, 2,522 tests have been conducted in the Republic.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration