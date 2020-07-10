COVID-19: Armenia reports 557 new cases, 709 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. 557 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,903, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

709 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 18,709.

11 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 546.

The number of active cases stands at 11,471.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 177 (7 new such cases).

So far, 129,166 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan