Armen Sarkissian holds phone talk with President of Supreme Judicial Council

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with President of the Supreme Judicial Council Ruben Vardazaryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian offered his congratulations and wishes to the judicial system and judges, the staff of the Court of Cassation, stating that the fair judiciary, which enjoys the people’s trust, is the pillar for the development and stability of each country.

