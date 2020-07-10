Coronavirus cases in Georgia reach 973
YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. 5 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Georgia, raising the total number of cases to 973, the authorities said, RIA Novosti reports.
846 patients have recovered.
The death toll is 15.
4,851 people are quarantined.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
