UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises Karen Vardanyan has passed away, Minister of high-tech industry Hakob Arshakyan said on Facebook.

“Karen will remain in our hearts as a fighting, free and bright person. Mr. Vardanyan has left an invaluable great investment in the technology sector: UATE, Digitech Expo, Armath laboratories, Digitech business forum, WCIT and dozens of other projects and technology development strategic programs would not have been complete without his huge efforts. Rest In Peace”, the minister said.

Karen Vardanyan was serving as UATE Executive Director since 2007.

ARMENPRESS editorial staff expresses its condolences to Karen Vardanyan’s relatives and friends.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





