No Armenian citizens infected with COVID-19 in China – Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. There are no Armenian citizens infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in China, Armenian Ambassador to China Sergey Manasaryan said in response to ARMENPRESS question.

“Since the outbreak of the epidemic the Embassy has applied to the citizens of Armenia temporarily residing in China requesting to provide their data aimed at ensuring a constant communication with the Embassy. Armenian citizens living especially in Hubei province, the most effected one from COVID-19, were under spotlight. Nevertheless, the Embassy hasn’t yet received any calls about coronavirus cases among the Armenian citizens. The Embassy has also been in touch with the Chinese Migration Service which carries out a separate control on the foreign nationals living in the country. Thus, we can state that no Armenian citizen living in China has been infected with the coronavirus”, the Ambassador said.

As for the issue of the Armenian citizens who want to return to homeland from China and the possible organization of a charter flight, the Ambassador said at the moment the number of such citizens is 10, and given China’s geography, the number of our citizens wishing to return home, as well as the possible price of tickets in case of less loading of the aircraft, this process will be a little bit illogical.

“The flights are mainly of commercial nature. Here I want to state that the Armenian citizens temporarily residing in China are represented almost in all provinces, therefore, we need also to take into account the technical difficulty of gathering them all together”, he said.

On June 11 Beijing announced a new outbreak of the coronavirus. The authorities immediately responded to it and a total of 11 regions and 47 districts were shut down. The number of confirmed cases was 250. Next day the capital raised the security level, and in the upcoming ten days nearly 9 million people have been tested. At the moment the virus is localized, the situation is under 100% control.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan