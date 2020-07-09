Armenian Defense Minister, Chinese Ambassador discuss development of cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan and Ambassador of China to Armenia Tian Erlong met outdoors for discussing issues of mutual interest.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the defense ministry of Armenia, the sides noted that Armenia and China have high level of relations and military-political dialogue. Future steps for the development and expansion of cooperation were discussed. The sides exchanged views on regional and international security issues.

Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan thanked the Chinese Ambassador for supporting the efforts of the Armenian Government against coronavirus pandemic.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan