COVID-19 latest updates: Global confirmed cases are over 12 million 204 thousand

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 12 million 204 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 552,000.

More than 7 million 097 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (3 million 159 thousand 671 confirmed cases). 134,888 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 1 million 719 thousand 660 confirmed cases and 68,089 deaths.

India is the 3rd, with a total of 771,833 confirmed cases and 21,174 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 707,301. 10,843 patients have died so far.

Peru has confirmed 312,911 cases. The deaths here comprise 10,772.

Spain reported 299,593 confirmed cases and 28,396 deaths.

UK has confirmed 286,979 cases. The death toll has reached 44,517.

Mexico has confirmed 275,003 cases and 32,796 deaths.

Iran is the 10th country with 250,458 cases and 12,305 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 23nd with a total of 83,581 cases (9 new cases in one day), out of which 78,590 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 968 cases of coronavirus and 15 deaths.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 215 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan