Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 July

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-07-20

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-07-20

YEREVAN, 9 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.86 drams to 486.60 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.65 drams to 551.22 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.87 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 7.35 drams to 615.69 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 386.62 drams to 28333.85 drams. Silver price up by 7.77 drams to 289.19 drams. Platinum price up by 241.97 drams to 13204 drams.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration