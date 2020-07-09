Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-07-20

YEREVAN, 9 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.86 drams to 486.60 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.65 drams to 551.22 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.87 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 7.35 drams to 615.69 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 386.62 drams to 28333.85 drams. Silver price up by 7.77 drams to 289.19 drams. Platinum price up by 241.97 drams to 13204 drams.