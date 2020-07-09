Armenian PM’s son completes mandatory military service

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s son Ashot Pashinyan has completed his military service in the Defense Army of Artsakh and is returning home.

The PM posted a video on Facebook where his son Ashot says goodbye to his co-servicemen.

“Today our soldier son was demobilized and is returning home. Good service to all our conscripts and soldiers, good return to all our soldiers who have completed their service”, Pashinyan said.

The PM added that the conscripts do not wear face masks inside the military unit as they live as one family.

Ashot Pashinyan has been enlisted to the armed forces for mandatory military service on July 9, 2018.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan