Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 July

Two Israeli ministers self-quarantined due to COVID-19

Two Israeli ministers self-quarantined due to COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz has been self-quarantined after coming into contact with a confirmed coronavirus carrier, The Times of Israel reports citing the minister’s Office.

Gantz’s office said he feels well and will stay in quarantine until the results of his test will be ready.

Minister for Jerusalem affairs and heritage Rafi Peretz also has been self-isolated after his adviser tested positive for COVID-19. He will soon past a test for coronavirus.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration