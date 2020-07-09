Two Israeli ministers self-quarantined due to COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz has been self-quarantined after coming into contact with a confirmed coronavirus carrier, The Times of Israel reports citing the minister’s Office.

Gantz’s office said he feels well and will stay in quarantine until the results of his test will be ready.

Minister for Jerusalem affairs and heritage Rafi Peretz also has been self-isolated after his adviser tested positive for COVID-19. He will soon past a test for coronavirus.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan