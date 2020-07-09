Investment project worth 1.6 billion drams to be implemented in beverage production field

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved today the application submitted by Armenia Wine Factory LLC, enabling the company to use the privilege on exempting the imported equipment, their components and raw materials from the customs duty for an investment program.

The products to be imported by the company will be used for the production of vodka and wine in Aragatsotn province.

1.6 billion drams are will be invested for the project. Currently there are 255 jobs, but 40 new ones will be created within the frames of this investment project with 250,000 average salary.

The total production volume will comprise 10 billion drams.

The cost of goods to be imported comprises 1.6 billion drams. The privilege on exempting from the custom duty comprises 106 million drams.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan