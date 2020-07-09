Armenian PM comments on talks over COVID-19 vaccine

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the observations on how the Armenian government and the ministry of healthcare are holding talks for acquiring vaccine against the novel coronavirus, if the vaccine doesn’t exist yet.

“I want to clarify: as the whole world is waiting for that vaccine, people are queuing up to acquire that expected vaccine, and there are countries which even made a purchase, in other words, transferred money and purchased a large amount of the future vaccine, which creates a concern that the batches of vaccine will be acquired only by some countries”, the PM said.

Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said in fact the vaccine exists, and there are numerous vaccines. “The talk is about getting a final approval, there are companies which produced vaccines by tens of thousands, and the talk is about the quick distribution after final approval”, he said, adding that currently vaccines are being tested at clinics of different countries.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan