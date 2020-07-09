Armenia COVID-19: No patient waiting for hospitalization at home for already several days - minister

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Currently there is no coronavirus infected patient in Armenia who is at home waiting for hospitalization, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, adding that it’s not so right to announce a positive news over the coronavirus because people’s vigilance is weakening. He reminded that there was a group of patients waiting at home for about a month, which now doesn’t exist.

In his turn Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan added that it’s already several days there is no citizen who is infected with COVID-19 and is waiting for hospitalization from home.

“The number of those citizens, who tested positive for coronavirus and should be transported to only coronavirus-designated hospitals, is also less – 13. To sum up, the situation is stable, but serious, in other words there is neither negative nor positive development”, the minister said.

PM Pashinyan said the situation is unpredictable and soon new intensive care units will open in Erebuni and St. Gregory the Illuminator hospitals.

526 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,346, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

573 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 18,000.

14 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 535.

The number of active cases stands at 11,641.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 170 (6 new such cases).

So far, 129,166 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan