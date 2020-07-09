Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus cases reach 968

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Georgia confirmed 5 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past one day, bringing the total number of cases to 968, the authorities said, RIA Novosti reports.

844 people have already recovered.

The death toll is 15.

4,425 people are quarantined.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan