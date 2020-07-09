Government gives privilege to investment program on building solar power station in Armavir province

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the application by SUNENERGY LLC, enabling the company to use the privilege of exempting imported technological equipment, their components and raw materials from the customs duty within the frames of the investment program.

The products imported by the company will be used for constructing a solar power station in Armavir province.

Nearly 1 billion 77 billion drams will be invested for the project.

It is expected to create 5 permanent and 50 temporary jobs with 110,000 AMD average salary on the sidelines of the project.

The annual electricity production volume will comprise nearly 126 million drams.

The cost of the products to be imported comprises 115.3 million drams. The privilege on exempting from the customs duty is 8 million drams.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan