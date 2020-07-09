680.3 billion drams in tax revenues in 1st quarter of 2020: State Revenue Committee presents data

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. 680.3 billion AMD in tax revenues have been ensured by the State Revenue Committee of Armenia in the 1st quarter of 2020, the SRC said in a statement.

“Revenues collected by the tax authority comprised 622.2 billion drams, whereas those collected by the customs authority comprised 123.4 billion drams. In the same period 65.3 billion drams were returned to the economic entities for the income tax aimed at servicing the VAT and mortgage loan interest rates.

In the 1st quarter of 2019, 712.8 billion drams in tax revenues have been ensured by the State Revenue Committee. The revenues collected by the tax authority comprised 602.8 billion drams, whereas those collected by the customs authority comprised 160.4 billion drams. In the aforementioned period 50.4 billion drams were returned to the economic entities for the income tax aimed at servicing the VAT and mortgage loan interest rates.

In the 1st quarter of 2010, compared to the same period of 2019, the decline in tax revenues comprised 17.6 billion drams or 2.3%”, the statement says.

