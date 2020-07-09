Extraordinary session in Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session, which was convened on July 8, resumed today in the Armenian Parliament.

During yesterday’s session the lawmakers have debated and adopted several bills and legislative packages at the first and second hearings.

At today’s session the MPs will continue debating a number of bills at the second hearing.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan