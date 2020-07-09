Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 July

Extraordinary session in Parliament

Extraordinary session in Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session, which was convened on July 8, resumed today in the Armenian Parliament.

During yesterday’s session the lawmakers have debated and adopted several bills and legislative packages at the first and second hearings.

At today’s session the MPs will continue debating a number of bills at the second hearing.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration