IRI conducts online poll on organization of remote learning in schools

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The International Republican Institute (IRI) has conducted an online poll in May-June 2020 over the organization and implementation of remote learning in public educational institutions, Armenia’s ministry of education, science, culture and sport told Armenpress.

The poll aimed at collecting the opinions of teachers, school principals, parents and students over the issues and challenges of conducting remote learning under the state of emergency.

1932 teachers, 151 school principals, 558 students and 1717 parents participated in the survey.

35.2% of the teachers stated that they have undergone a respective training of remote learning. 63.5% of them said the trainings have been organized by the ministry’s National Center for Educational technologies, and 15.7% said they have been organized by the school directorate.

