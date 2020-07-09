Armenian defense minister receives outgoing Head of CoE Office in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received on July 8 outgoing Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Natalia Voutova, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting sides summed up the results of the actions taken at the first phase of the project “Human Rights and Women in the Armed Forces in Armenia” being implemented by the CoE Yerevan Office and discussed the upcoming actions on the sidelines of the second phase.

Both highlighted the importance of the introduction of this project in terms of raising awareness on human rights in the armed forces, developing educational capacities, supporting the institutional reforms of the defense ministry, etc.

The Armenian defense minister thanked Natalia Voutova for the productive cooperation established since 2016 and wished her success in her new position.

The project is implemented within the framework of the CoE 2019-2022 Action Plan and is funded by Germany, Ireland, Lichtenstein and Sweden.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan