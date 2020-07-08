Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-07-20

YEREVAN, 8 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.62 drams to 485.74 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.65 drams to 547.57 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 6.82 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.91 drams to 608.34 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 61.41 drams to 27947.23 drams. Silver price down by 3.30 drams to 281.42 drams. Platinum price up by 63.34 drams to 12962.03 drams.