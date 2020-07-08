Armenian President hosts outgoing head of CoE Office in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today outgoing Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Natalia Voutova, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian thanked Mrs. Voutova for the activity carried out in Armenia, wishing future success.

Armen Sarkissian highly valued the role of the Council of Europe and the existing productive cooperation, specifically highlighting the importance of the Armenia-CoE Action Plans and the assistance provided to different sectors of Armenia within their framework.

In her turn Natalia Voutova thanked for the cooperation, stating that she will remain one of the best friends of Armenia.

