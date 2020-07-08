Romania reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day - 555

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Romania recorded the highest number of the novel coronavirus cases in one day – 555, TASS reports citing the country’s strategic communications group.

According to the latest data, the number of COVID-19 cases in Romania has reached 30,175, of which 22.284 were discharged from hospitals.

The death toll has risen to 1,817.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan