Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July

Romania reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day - 555

Romania reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day - 555

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Romania recorded the highest number of the novel coronavirus cases in one day – 555, TASS reports citing the country’s strategic communications group.

According to the latest data, the number of COVID-19 cases in Romania has reached 30,175, of which 22.284 were discharged from hospitals.

The death toll has risen to 1,817.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Artsakh will seek de-occupation of its territories - MFA 13:09, 07.04.2020
Viewed 2859 times
Artsakh will seek de-occupation of its territories - MFA

Paris Mayor appoits Anouch Toranian Vice Mayor of the city 11:30, 07.04.2020
Viewed 2478 times
Paris Mayor appoits Anouch Toranian Vice Mayor of the city

Armenia’s SU-30 SM jets conducts 1st training with combat missiles 18:10, 07.03.2020
Viewed 2204 times
Armenia’s SU-30 SM jets conducts 1st training with combat missiles

580 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia 11:05, 07.04.2020
Viewed 1978 times
580 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia

President Sarkissian holds meeting with AUA President 17:25, 07.02.2020
Viewed 1856 times
President Sarkissian holds meeting with AUA President

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration