Romania reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day - 555
16:35, 8 July, 2020
YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Romania recorded the highest number of the novel coronavirus cases in one day – 555, TASS reports citing the country’s strategic communications group.
According to the latest data, the number of COVID-19 cases in Romania has reached 30,175, of which 22.284 were discharged from hospitals.
The death toll has risen to 1,817.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
