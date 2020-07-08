Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July

Armenian defense minister holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of Belarus

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister Davit Tonoyan had a farewell meeting with Ambassador of Belarus Igor Nazaruk, the ministry told Armenpress.

The defense minister thanked the Ambassador for the active and productive work during his tenure aimed at strengthening the Armenian-Belarussian inter-state relations, wishing success to the official in his future activities.

Issues relating to the Armenian-Belarussian cooperation in the defense sector, as well as the future development directions of the mutual relations were discussed at the meeting. The officials also discussed the process of events implemented within the frames of multilateral formats, as well as regional security issues.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





